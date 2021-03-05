FG to pay N4.75BN as compensation during foodstuffs blockade

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello begged us on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, we agreed to call off the nationwide strike today,” Mr. Tahir said.

The federal government has agreed to pay the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN) N4.75billion as the union suspends its North-South food blockade.

AUFCDN President Muhammad Tahir made the announcement in Abuja after a meeting with federal authorities, represented by Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

The AUFCDN President, Muhammad Tahir, said the strike was called off following the Federal Government’s promise to pay N4.75bn compensation, ensure protection of its members and stop all forms of multiple taxation and intimidation from security officials on the highways.

The group had demanded N4.75b, compensation for the alleged killing of its members and properties lost during the #EndSARS protests and the Sasha market .

“They agreed to pay the compensation and stop multiple taxation on federal highways and allow us to engage in our business activities peacefully nationwide.”

Addressing the union members during the reconciliatory meeting, Bello said the strike had increased the hardship majority of Nigerians were already going through, including members of the aggrieved cattle and foodstuff dealers.

The governor said, “We must make life easy for ourselves; since you embarked on this action, there has been a lot of hardship on Nigerians across board; not only in the South or West.”

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who spoke on behalf of the West and Southern geo-political regions, said the impact of the strike was too heavy to ignore, adding that the killing of any Hausa-Fulani or traders engaged in legal business activities would no longer be tolerated or accepted.

“On behalf of the so many people in the South-West, especially Sunday Igboho (Yoruba activist), our commitment to you today is that people of the Hausa- Fulani extraction cannot and will not be attacked in the south.”

Fani-Kayode, however, appealed to the FG to address the menace of armed Fulani herdsmen in the forests, whom he said were known to perpetrate all forms of evil, including killing, raping and maiming of Nigerians.

Bello, Fani-Kayode present AFUCDN’s demands to Presidency

Meanwhile, Bello and Fani-Kayode on Wednesday evening led the leaders of the cattle dealers to a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Gambari told State House correspondemts at the end of the meeting that that their demands will be presented to the President, Muhammadu Buhari

Bello also told reporters that union members had made some demands that must be met by government to forestall a recurrence.

He said, “I have the commitment of the union, in order for us not to continue to have this hardship across the country, to lift the ban on food and livestock transportation to the South.

“I have also received major commitment from people from the South not to attack people of Hausa/Fulani and the traders in the South and that the criminals among them, irrespective of tribe and religion, should be handed over to law enforcement agents.

“I have also received the commitment that their lives and property will be protected also.

“So, these are the messages we brought to the the chief of staff to convey to the president.”