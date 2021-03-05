Katsina billionaire’s son dies in power bike accident

A power bike crash has killed one Nura, son to a popular Katsina State’s business magnate, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening on the Katsina-Dutsinma Road, near Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic.

According to sources, Nura was riding the power bike on top speed when the accident occurred.

An eyewitness said he and others were walking down the roadside heading home from the farm when they heard a loud sound.

“It happened in a second and we did not know if something passed in front of him, but he died instantly,” he said.

He was rushed to the Katsina General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical officer.

A funeral prayer was held for him yesterday morning at the Mangal Mosque, Kofar Kwaya, Katsina, and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Born on August 1, 1990, the late Nura had his university education in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, several people have continued to troop to his father’s house to express their sympathies over his demise.

Among them were key government officials and members of the business community