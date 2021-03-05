Man unleashes dogs on police to evade arrest,inspector hospitalized 

Operatives of the Lagos Police Command have arrested a man, Adeyemi Abayomi for unleashing his dogs on a policewoman.

when the policemen entered Abayomi’s compound, he allegedly released the dogs to attack them.

While others fled the scene, an inspector, Atim Umoh, was unlucky as she was injured.

Abayomi, the police said, ordered his two dogs to attack operatives who were on lawful duty at his 115, Itire Road, Surulere residence on Tuesday morning to invite him over an allegation of threat to life and illegal possession of property reported by one Nneka Regina.

The dogs, police said, inflicted bodily injuries on Inspector Atim Umoh, who was beaten on the knees.

According to a statement by the police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, both the suspects and his dogs have been arrested and would face necessary legal actions.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 2, at about 11:30am. One madam Nneka Regina, of 103, Lagos Street, Ebutte Meta, went to Surulere Division to complain against the criminal attitude of the suspect for illegally occupying her property at 115, Itire Road, Surulere, and threats to life.

“The police operatives attached to Surulere Division were sent to invite the suspect before he ordered his dogs to attack them.

“The CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the man be arrested to the State CID for investigation, and prosecution, while his dogs be picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9) for further action.