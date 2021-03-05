NAN MD tasks Online Publishers on correcting societal ills

The Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, has urged the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers to ensure the association to continue its crusade and social responsibility in ensuring that journalism is practiced rightly for development.

He said professionalism is important, while discharging its duties in the society.

Ponle made the call on Thursday in Abuja when a delegation from the Guild, led by its President, Dotun Oladipo, paid him a courtesy visit seeking for assistance to enrich their news content.

The Managing Director also urged the Guild to use its noble platform to correct the ills in the society and highlight many developmental strides of the present government in the country.

He said: “No matter what, criticisms are needed but when they are not healthy criticisms or not in line with development, they will bring reaction.”

The NAN boss expressed delight to identify with the Guild, adding that social media had been put in a tight corner because of the noble role it assumed in the society.

Ponle said: “In recent times, we have witnessed news disinformation, misinformation and total lies just to serve a purpose, but it does not help us.

“It is high time we all looked forward to helping our country to get it out of this.”

The Guild had sought for partnership and to reach an agreement with NAN for the services being rendered to the huge platform of NAN to be given at a cheaper rate.

He said NAN, as a Federal Government agency, had been battling over the years to get out of its financial mess, adding that government resources were dwindling, especially with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ponle, however, assured the Guild that NAN would review its operations, but appealed for it to take what it could offer presently.

He said: “We have in the past months reviewed our operations and added value; the ratings are there.

“I will urge you just to bear with us now.

“It is painful for us to review upwards.

“But how do we survive?

“We can only survive if we add just a little for us to do what you are expecting us to do.