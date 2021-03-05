(Opinion) : Sadiq Daba fought a big fight with Leukemia

Sadiq Daba, a popular Nigerian actor and former broadcaster from Kano state fought a big fight with Leukemia but succumbed to death. He was in his 70s.

Sadiq Baba grew up in Sierra Leone. There he attended primary school. He also attended St. Edward’s Secondary school in Sierra Leone. He returned to Nigeria when he was 15 years old and went to NTA/TV College. He had always had a thirst for knowledge and so he bagged so many degrees in several institutions including the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria where he got a degree in Mass Communication. He also went for many training tours in Germany. His love for media dates as far back as when he was a little child. He always mimicked a newscaster before his camera.

Growing up, Daba had always wanted to be a broadcaster. His dreams became reality when he auditioned for a role at Radio Television, Kaduna (RKTV). He had previously worked as a news anchor, reporter and editor at RKTV, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) (formerly known as NTV) Sokoto, NTPC Lagos and NTA Lagos.

He was introduced to broadcasting by Alifa Baba Hammed. While in Sokoto, the Head of Drama, Peter Igho, who also happened to be his friend talked him into acting. They did a lot of productions together. During one of these periods, they started the program called Cockcrow at Dawn. They decided to make it into a series and it caught the attention of many viewers. He featured in a lot of other films and soap operas like ‘Behind the Clouds’, ‘A Place Like Home’, ‘Soweto’, and ‘Moment of Truth’. Recently in 2015, he featured in the blockbuster movie, October 1, where he acted as Inspector Waziri. He has received a lot of commendation for his role in that movie. He also produced documentaries and hosted a programme on DTN called “Sadiq Daba presents”.

Sadiq Daba was married to Bolaji Daba and had 2 children, and 6 grandchildren. He advocated against smoking and drinking. This occurred after he almost lost his life to Leukemia which eventually took his life.

In November 2017, two months after he confirmed his battle against leukemia, the legendary Nigerian film and Television star, was again fighting for his life.

Sadiq won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor in the movie, October 1 in 2015.

A legend has gone home to rest.

By #DotunFagbenle