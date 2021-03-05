Randy Young Men in Police Custody Over Sexual Assault of Co-tenant’s 16-Yr-Old Daughter

By Felix Mordi

Two young men, who conspired to gang rape a teenage daughter of their co-tenant in Efunye Village, near Owode-Egba, in Ogun State, have been arrested.

The suspects, Anthony John, 35 and Jimoh Idowu, 21, allegedly committed the crime on February, 25, 2021 by stealthily breaking into the girl’s parent’s apartment at about 2:00am, pulled her out from the midst of her younger siblings and took her into the older suspect’s room, where they forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

They were said to have cashed in on the absence of the victim’s parents from home on the said day to commit the alleged crime.

In a press statement made available to Crime Puzzle, the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi revealed that arrest of the suspects was sequel to a complaint lodged at Owode-Egba Police Division by the sexually assaulted girl.

“The victim stated further that the duo knew that her parents had travelled and they capitalized on that to forcefully break into their room, using cloth to cover her mouth after which they took her to Anthony’s room, where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of her”, Oyeyemi said.

Upon the report, the PPRO continued, “the DPO, Owode-Egba Division, CSP Ediae Mathew, quickly dispatched his detectives to the scene and promptly arrested the suspects”, adding that they both confessed to the crime, while the victim was tajen to Owode-Egba General Hospital for medical attention.

In his reaction, however, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.