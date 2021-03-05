Double joy for Iwealas as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s sister sets medical record in America Double joy for Iwealas as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s sister sets medical record in America

For the Professor Okonjo of Ogwashi-Uku and their in-laws, it is a season of great achievements by their high-flying daughters.

Just as the world is celebrating the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first woman, African and Black person to become Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), her younger sister, Dr Njide Okonjo-Udochi, has set another record by emerging as the first black female Family Physician-of-the-Year 2021 in Maryland, United States of America.

News of her feat has elicited celebrations at home and abroad, with friends, well wishers and the Delta State Government joining the Okonjo family in celebrating Njide’s winning of the prestigious award.