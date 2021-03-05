Sanwo Olu opens Agege-Pen Cinema bridge today

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will open the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge to vehicular movement on Friday (today).

A top government official, who chose to remain anonymous, told our correspondent on Thursday that the much-awaited 1.7 kilometre-long bridge would be commissioned.

While inspecting the construction works at the bridge last December, Sanwo-Olu had said the bridge would be ready by February 2021.

When asked of the status of the bridge on Thursday, the top government official said, “The governor will commission the bridge on Friday,” adding that the contractors were through with construction works.

The overpass ascends from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at the Oke Koto axis of Agege. The bridge also opens to the old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway through Abule Egba.

When opened for use, it will bring an end to the discomfort currently being experienced by motorists plying Agege-Abule Egba and Agege-Iyana-Ipaja axes.