Ambode conspicously absent at Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge inauguration

Ex-Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, was conspicuously absent as his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu; and other prominent politicians inaugurated the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge on Friday.

Also at the event include Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; monarchs, market leaders, and members of the Agege community.

The 1.7 kilometre-long bridge was started by the Ambode administration in 2017 but could not be completed by the administration as the former governor lost his re-election bid in 2019 due to intra-party wrangling in the APC within the state.

Ambode, though still a member of the APC as he was seen revalidating his membership of the party recently, has not been seen at any state function with Sanwo-Olu or Tinubu, his hitherto political leader, since he exited government in May 2019.

The discomfort suffered by motorists along the Agege, Abule-Egba and Iyana-Ipaja axes had moved the Ambode government to commence the project four years ago.

The overpass ascends from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at the Oke Koto axis of Agege. The bridge also opens to the old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway through Abule Egba.

The bridge is expected to end the pain experienced by motorists plying Agege-Abule Egba and Agege-Iyana-Ipaja axes.