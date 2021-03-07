BREAKING: Notorious Fulani warlord Iskilu Wakili arrested in Oyo

A joint team of Ibarapa security operatives, including Oodua Peoples Congress, Vigilante, and other groups have arrested the notorious Fulani warlord terrorising Oyo communities, Iskilu Wakili.

Wakili was arrested after several attempts resulting in a gun battle.

There had been reports that Wakili and his gang were involved in the killings and kidnapping of several people in Ibarapa, Oke Ogun, Oyo State.

Wakili was nabbed barely seven days after his second-in-command, Isiaka Muhammadu, was arrested alongside four others.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, confirmed Wakili’s arrest in a statement made available to The PUNCH by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, on Sunday.

Adams said the Fulani warlord was arrested around 7 am on Sunday and had been handed over to the Divisional Police Office in Igbo Ora, Oyo State.

The statement was titled, “Insecurity: Gani Adams applauds OPC, Ibarapa joint security team over arrest of Kidnap kingpin Wakilu, three others in Ibarapa’.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland described Wakili as the ‘most-dreaded, notorious kidnap kingpin’ who has operated in Oyo State.

Adams said, “I am happy that the notorious kidnapper had been captured alongside three others. It is a good development and a positive signal to other criminal elements that the South-West is no longer an abode for bandits, kidnappers, and criminal herders.