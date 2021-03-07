Buhari takes Covid Vaccine, Presidency says no side effect on him

The Presidency on Saturday said the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has not experienced any side effect since he took the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the day.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled “COVID-19: No side effects on President Buhari after vaccination.”

The statement read, “In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN earlier this morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

“We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”