DJ Cuppy going for another master’s degree, admitted into Oxford

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola fondly known as DJ Cuppy, has been accepted into the prestigious Oxford University, England, for a master’s degree in African Studies.

This would be her second master’s degree as she bagged one in Music Business from the New York University in 2015.

The star took to her verified Instagram page to share the news with her fans where she posted a video informing her parents about the development.

In the video, the Gelato singer said, “Mama and Papa, I have news to share with you. Remember I applied at Oxford last year for my masters? I got it. I am going to Oxford University; I am going to Lady Margaret Hall.”

She seized the opportunity to ask if her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, would pay for her school fees by saying, “I hope papa would just pay for my school fees.”

However, her father declined by simply saying, “I have paid for your school fees long enough, I cannot afford to.”

In another post on her Instagram page, the DJ shared a picture of her certificate of offer from the university which shows that she has been accepted to study African Studies in the school and she is to resume on October 11, 2021.