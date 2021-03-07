NAF appoints new branch chiefs, spokesperson, others

The Nigerian Air Force has appointed new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding Commandants of Tri-Service Institutions and other functionaries, including a new spokesperson.

The newly appointed Branch Chiefs are Air Vice Marshal Dahiru Sanda, who is now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Defence Headquarters, AVM Remigus Ekeh, erstwhile Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Headquarters NAF, who has been appointed the Chief of Policy and Plans, HQ NAF.

Former FARC Mobility Command, Yenagoa, AVM Ibukun Ojeyemi, is the Chief of Air Intelligence, while AVM Mahmud Madi has been appointed as the Air Secretary.

Also affected by the new appointments are AVM Mahmoud Ahmed, who is now the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, DHQ; AVM Cletus Udeagulu as the Chief of Communication Information Systems, HQ NAF, while AVM Isah Muhammad is the Chief of Administration, HQ NAF.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, by the erstwhile NAF spokesman, AVM Ibikunle Daramola, titled, ‘Nigerian Air Force appoints new branch chiefs, air officers commanding, spokesperson.’

It further said, “AVM Pam Chollom has been appointed as the Chief of Logistics, HQ NAF, while the former AOC, Air Training Command, Kaduna, AVM Musa Mukhtar has been moved to HQ NAF as the Chief of Aircraft Engineering.

“The immediate past AOC, Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, AVM Olusegun Philip is now Chief of Standards and Evaluation, HQ NAF.”