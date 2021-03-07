Obasanjo reveals well guided secret : I once tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, disclosed that he once been tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said 72 hours later, he tested negative.

Obasanjo, who turned 84 on Friday, made the disclosure during his birthday, saying, “It will surprise you that I was tested positive for COVID-19.

“I called them to come and test me, they came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result until Wednesday and it came out positive but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“They came three days after they tested me and said I am negative – that is three days after I tested positive.

My daughter, Iyabo, is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain, she said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her that I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result.

“But I was tested positive. Since then, I have tested three times negative; so, if you want to come near me, you can come near me.

“It is nothing to worry about, when I was tested positive, my household was running from me, I told them to stay in their place while I stay in mine.”