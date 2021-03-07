Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Oshiomhole, Obaseki reconcile, embrace in Edo

March 7, 2021

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday, described the incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, as his brother and friend.

The two hitherto political rivals met in Auchi, Edo State, at the Centenary Birthday Thanksgiving of Msgr. Thomas Oleghe and 18th Canonical Erection Anniversary of the Diocese of Auchi.

Obaseki, who exchanged greetings with an elbow-bump in compliance with COVID-19 preventive protocols, with his predecessor, said they are both sons of Edo with interest of the state at heart.

Obaseki also said he has no personal grudges against the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress but only dislikes his style of politics, a statement from the governor’s office said.

The governor said, “I don’t have anything personal against Oshiomhole. I may not like his politics, but he has not done anything personal against me. We all are interacting with the interest of the country and the development of our community at heart.”

