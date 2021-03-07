Soldier, girlfriend arrested for suppllying ammunition to bandits

An Army officer and his girlfriend were arrested for allegedly supplying ammunition and uniforms to bandits in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Government House Gusau on Friday, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House Gusau, Dr. Bashir Muhammad Maru, said the Army officer and his girlfriend were arrested by his colleagues.

Maru said, “Another issue of topical importance is the recent arrest by the Military of an Army officer and his girlfriend who are engaged in assisting bandits with Military uniforms and ammunition in active connivance with other saboteurs.

“This arrest was only made possible through community-driven intelligence.”

Maru declared that the state government was awaiting the military’s action regarding the arrest.

He added that this arrest confirms what the state governor had always said about why banditry was thriving. He said there were bad eggs among the security personnel and that until the system is cleared of these ones, it would be difficult to defeat bandits.

He said, “While the state government awaits the action the military will take on this matter and make an official statement, the development has further proved the position of Governor Bello Mohammed that until bad eggs and saboteurs among those fighting banditry are cleared, we may not record the desired success in the fight.