Two abducted on Ife-Ibadan Expressway

March 7, 2021

The driver of a commercial bus and a passenger were Saturday evening abducted by gunmen near Wasinmi Village, along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

According to sources, immediately after the incident, police operatives at a checkpoint close to the scene of the crime engaged the abductors in an exchange of gunfire.

But the abductors were said to have escaped into the bush with their victims..

The spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying operatives had been deployed to the scene of the crime.

She also said three suspects had been arrested.

