OPC, others kick as Police detained those who arrest Wakili

Emotions are running high in Oyo State as Police detained OPC members who effected arrest of Wakili, before handing him over to police.

Many are kicking, asking why should Police go after the OPC boys instead of taking the criminal from them and do the needful.

Yoruba Council of Elders and the Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association Worldwide have also berated the police for the arrest of OPC members.

The Secretary-General of the YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, said the Federal Government and the police must careful in the way they handle the issue of the arrest of Wakili.

The YCE leader said, “The police must be seen to be above board especially in the situation we are in now. They must abstain from creating the impression that they are backing the Fulani settlers against their hosts.”

Also, the National Coordinator of YYSA, Olalekan Hammed, called on the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, to release the OPC men arrested unconditionally.

Hammed said, “A lot of atrocities have been committed by Wakili which were known to police in Oyo State. In fact, police ought to have carried out the arrest of that suspected criminal before now.

“It is unwarranted for police to arrest OPC men for capturing Wàkílì. They are supposed to commend them for their enormous assistance towards complimenting police efforts.”

Similarly, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, on Sunday applauded the joint team that arrested Wakili.

Adams said “Efforts to rid the South-West of bandits and kidnappers are to complement efforts of the police. In doing that, it is also important for the police to support the local security operatives.”

On Sunday evening residents of Igangan ask the Police to release arrested OPC operatives now.

“why will police detain the OPC operatives for arresting Wakili, even when Wakili was handed over to the police?” They asked.

On social media, one of the public affairs analyst said ” Police is changing the story and if the SW governors will not talk, OPC and Amotekun and Local Hunters/Vigilantes will be discouraged in the SW !!!

Is the Police now saying that OPC have no power to have arrested Wakiili.?

Yes, that’s why he and his bandit members were handed over to the police. If police have done their work there could have been no need for OPC to face Wakiili. In Kogi State, the vigilantes are effective. 4 OPC members are now in detention. But I learned that Makinde is very angry.

Just today, another two Passesengers were abducted in Osun State. What have police done???. Now if OPC and Amotekun went to rescue the victims, police will say they are the ones that rescue them. The 7 Osun passengers were recently rescued by the OPC in Obokun LGA.

JKF FAYEMI learned his lessons bitterly yesterday when two farmers were shot dead on their farms in Ekiti State by the killer herdsmen.

We are watching !!!!