Police Officer, ASP Clement Amoko, Kidnapped In Edo

March 8, 2021

A police officer, ASP Clement Amoko, who is with the State Intelligence Bureau of the Edo State Police Command, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Benin.

The gunmen, who stormed his house at Ogida in the early hours of Sunday, reportedly forced their way into his apartment and took him away.

His wife and children were said to be present when he was abducted.

The abductors had already called the family for ransom.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family to demand ransom, though the amount they are asking for is not known.
We learnt the family is in a dilemma concerning raising money to free their breadwinner.

