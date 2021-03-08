Police releases long list of arrested cultist terrorising Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 56 suspected cultists and armed robbers in the Ikorodu and Ibeju Lekki areas of the state.

Among those arrested are two wives of cultists and a man who was alleged of killing over 22 people in the state.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement titled, ‘Lagos will be hot for cultists, criminals – CP’, on Sunday.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State,Hakeem Odumosu, as re-echoing the command’s readiness to tackle and decimate criminals in the state while confirming “the arrest of 50 suspected armed robbers and cultists at Imota, Igbokuta, Adamo and Emure in Ikorodu area of the state during a sting operation carried out by the Commissioner’s of Police Strike Force between Friday 5th and Sunday 7th March, 2021.

“The 38 male and 12 female suspects include Oladunni Abiodun, m, 20; Dosumu Oluwaseun, 22; Segun Adelaja, 29; Gbamila Iyabo, f, 26; wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Igbokuta, arrested with one pump action loaded with 8 rounds of cartridges; Salisu Islamiyat, f, 29, wife of the Number 1 of Aye Confraternity in Emure arrested with a locally-made pistol with some live cartridges; Abiodun Abbey, m, aka Oju Ogunle, alleged to have killed more than 22 people in Ikorodu area, and 44 others.

“Other items recovered from them include guns, live ammunition, and cartridges, assorted charms, berets with Confraternity logos, paraphernalia of office of Confraternity and some dangerous weapons.”

The Commissioner of Police also confirmed the “arrest of the six suspected cultists at Ibeju-Lekki area of the state by the police operatives attached to Elemoro Division in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police on constant raids of the criminals’ hideouts in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects arrested include Adeyemi Hassan,m, Adesoye Yusuf, m, Yusuf Sadiku, m, Isaila Adebanjo, m, an ex-convict and leader of Aye Confraternity, Mosuru Ojo, m, and Tajudeen Ramon, m.”