EFCC arraigns ex–power minister, Wakil, for N148m bribe

The Economic and financial Crimes Commission, on Monday, arraigned a former minister of state for power, Muhammed Wakil, before Justice S.B.Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja, on two-count of corruption and abuse of office.

Wakil was arraigned alongside Corozzeria Nigeria Limited and Pikat Properties Nigeria Limited, for allegedly receiving N148 million gratification from Bestworth Insurance Brokers Limited out of the N27.1 billion approved outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

Justice Belgore adjourned the matter till March 31, 2021 for determination of bail application and remanded the defendant in the custody of the EFCC.