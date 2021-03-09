Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

EFCC arraigns ex–power minister, Wakil, for N148m bribe

Younews Ng March 9, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 73 Views

The Economic and financial Crimes Commission, on Monday, arraigned a former minister of state for power, Muhammed Wakil, before Justice S.B.Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja, on two-count of corruption and abuse of office.

Wakil was arraigned alongside Corozzeria Nigeria Limited and Pikat Properties Nigeria Limited, for allegedly receiving N148 million gratification from Bestworth Insurance Brokers Limited out of the N27.1 billion approved outstanding insurance premiums and claims of deceased and incapacitated staff of Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

Justice Belgore adjourned the matter till March 31, 2021 for determination of bail application and remanded the defendant in the custody of the EFCC.

