Lagos commercial transporters reject N800 ticket at every bus stop

Hundreds of commuters were stranded on Monday as commercial drivers suspended operation in protest against alleged extortion by union officials on the Badagry Expressway in Lagos State.

The protesters, who displayed placards with different inscriptions, lamented that the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria had made commercial transportation burdensome, adding that drivers and conductors usually face inhumane treatment from union officials under the guise of collecting money for daily tickets

Trouble started between the commercial drivers and RTEAN last Wednesday when its members compelled the drivers operating between Badagry and Mile 2 to pay N800 for a new ticket.

A transporter, Isaac Olalekan, said the commercial drivers suspended operation last Thursday because of the new ticket, adding that RTEAN compelled the drivers to pay N800 for the ticket at every bus stop.

He stated, “We started protesting around 7.15am from Agbara to Iyana Ira bus stop that we don’t want the ticket, others protested in other areas simply because union members are many on the road and are disturbing us from Badagry to Mile 2.

They suddenly brought the ticket and started compelling us to pay N800. If RTEAN members collect money from transporters today, the NURTW members will work tomorrow.

“But RTEAN claimed that the new ticket was obtained from the Lagos State Government. How will they be compelling us to pay N800 for a ticket at every junction? We asked why we were being asked to pay for the same ticket multiple times and they said it was from the government, but when we asked our colleagues at Iyana Ipaja, they said there was no such ticket there.

“We suspended operation on Thursday; no commercial vehicle is operating on the Badagry Expressway and most commuters convey themselves to their destinations through the use of personal vehicles or motorcycles. A lot of commuters are stranded.”

The Zonal Chairman, RTEAN, Igboelerin, Abdulateef Ajibola, explained, “This ticket is not a union ticket; it is a state government ticket from the Ministry of Transportation. We used to pay for the local government ticket, but the state government invited us to a meeting and informed us that the local government ticket has been suspended and that the state would be issuing the ticket to the union.