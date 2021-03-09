Lovers die overnight in Lagos hotel

The remains of a man, identified simply as John, and his girlfriend, Darasimi, have been recovered from a hotel in the Fagaba area of Lagos State.

The lovers might have been poisoned.

John and Darasimi were said to have lodged in the hotel, but their motionless bodies were found in the hotel room.

A source was quoted to have said that Darasimi’s sister, who came to claim her corpse, hinted that she was supposed to be in school instead of lodging in a hotel with John.

“We suspect that they must have been poisoned because we found them lifeless in their hotel room. The girl’s elder sister, who came to retrieve her corpse, said her family members thought she was in school only to discover her in a hotel room with her boyfriend,” the source said.

Footage attached to the post showed people weeping and lamenting the bizarre occurrence as a hearse conveyed the remains of the lovers to a mortuary.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said it was a case of sudden and unnatural death, adding that the state Commissioner of Police had ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case.

Adejobi stated, “On Monday, March 8, 2021, around 8am, one Niyi Adeduro, the manager of the Rosetree Hotel located at No. 7 Akinyele Street, off Jonathan Coker Road, new Oko Oba, came to the station and reported that one John Lekan and his girlfriend, one Oluwadara, lodged in his hotel the previous night, but unfortunately, this morning (Monday) around 6am, they were found dead.

“Lekan was lying in front of the room and Oluwadara was inside the car. Their corpses have been evacuated to the Mainland Hospital for autopsy.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Homicide Section of the SCIID, Panti, to take over the case and carry out thorough investigation into the matter.”