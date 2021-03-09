Ogun State, first state in Nigeria to receive the AstraZeneca vaccines

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has announced that the state has taken delivery of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Abiodun who disclosed this on Twitter today said the state is the first in the federation to take delivery of the consignment.

“Taking delivery of AstraZeneca #COVID19 Vaccines in my office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Our dear State is the first in the Federation to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine consignment,” he tweeted.

The Governor had earlier said the state has installed a solar-power cold chain in anticipation of the vaccines.

He also said the security challenges in the state will not stop the vaccines from getting to the grassroots.

Abiodun said, “We have installed a solar-powered cold chain for the #COVID19 vaccines that have now arrived in Nigeria, and will be prioritising frontline healthcare workers in its administration.

“At the meeting we held with all Ogun State’s 20 Local Government Transition Chairmen earlier today, I disclosed this as I expressed confidence that the recent security challenges that is gradually phasing out will not stop the vaccine from getting to the grassroots.

To address the security challenges, Abiodun said the state will soon launch the Western Security Network, codename Amotekun Corps.