PTF chairman, others take COVID-19 vaccine

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday led other members of the task force and journalists covering its activities to take the COVID-19 vaccine publicly.

They took the vaccine during the weekly press briefing of the task force in Abuja.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, took his first dose at about 5.05pm.

Shortly after the SGF was vaccinated, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, took his turn.

Subsequently, the Ministers of Health, Environment and Foreign Affairs too their turns.

The Country Representatives of the World Health Organisation; Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control were also vaccinated.

The Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willey Bassey thereafter led journalists from different media houses to take their jabs.