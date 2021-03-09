UK approves work permit for Nigerians, other grad students

The United Kingdom Government has announced that international students who want to work in England following the successful completion of a UK degree at bachelor’s degree-level or above, or an eligible professional qualification, can now do so.

Nigeria is one of the main countries sending students to the UK, and the numbers have increased in recent years. According to statistics, in 2020 over 13,000 Nigerian students were granted a UK study visa, an increase of 56 per cent on the year before.

The British government said the graduates could look for work after their studies for a maximum period of two years and three years for PhD students.

According to a statement by the British High Commission, this will allow the UK to retain the brightest and the best students to continue to contribute to the UK post-study.

It added that applications for the graduate route will open on July 1, 2021,ensuring Nigerian students would continue to choose the UK as the destination to study and build their careers.