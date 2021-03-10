Buhari approves paternity leave for NITDA staff

The Federal Government has approved paternity and compassionate leave, among others, for the staff of the National Information Technology Development Agency.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, at the unveiling and presentation of the NITDA’s Employee-Centric Condition and Scheme of Service in Abuja on Tuesday.

In his address as the chief convener and host, the minister appreciated the President, Muhammadu Buhari, for his approval of both documents for NITDA on the 12th of February, 2021, as well as his general support for the digital economy sector.

He stated that the scheme and conditions of service took almost five years to complete, adding that they presented a holistic approach to the development of the agency on one hand and the employees on the other.

According to him, the documents will enable the agency effectively key into the digital economy mandate of the Federal Government, enhance the corporate culture of the agency, as well as attract and retain highly skilled staff.

“Key areas include the introduction of paternity and compassionate leave, responsibility award, transfer benefits and staff home ownership loan, among others,” he highlighted.