Revealed : Why FG is not giving Delta a kobo from returned Ibori loot

Sources have said that the Delta State Government would not receive any money once the UK repatriates the funds due to the refusal of the state government to cooperate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission during Ibori’s trial.

The Delta State Government had permanently forfeited $15m of the Ibori loot to the Federal Government for failing to cooperate with the EFCC to bring Ibori to justice. The state government had even challenged the EFCC’s right to probe Ibori in 2008, insisting that Ibori never stole.

Sources within the EFCC revealed that Delta State had done nothing to assist in the investigation and prosecution of Ibori and should thus not be entitled to any money.

Ibori, who ruled Delta State from 1999 to 2007, was convicted by a UK court in 2012 and was sentenced to 13 years in jail after admitting fraud of nearly £50m (N26.3bn), even though prosecutors say the actual amount stolen was about £250m (N131.7bn).

The former governor of Delta State pleaded guilty to 10 offences relating to conspiracy to launder funds from the state, substantive counts of money laundering and one count of obtaining money transfer by deception and fraud. He was released in 2016 after serving a fraction of his term.