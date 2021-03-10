Traffic logjam, as as workers march to National Assembly over minimum wage

Hundreds of members of the Nigeria Labour Congress have commenced a protest march to the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The union and its affiliates are demanding the withdrawal of a bill that would remove the National Minimum Wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list.

The House of Representatives had about two weeks ago introduced the bill which according to the sponsor, Garba Mohammed (APC Kano), would allow both the federal and state governments to freely negotiate minimum wage with their workers ” in line with our federalism.”

But the organised labour opposed the bill, saying it would undermine the working class in the country.

The protesting workers are presently marching on the Shehu Shagari Way towards the NASS complex.

The procession is causing serious traffic gridlock forcing motorists to seek alternative routes to avoid being caught in the traffic logjam.