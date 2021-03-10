Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Why NLC is embarking on nationwide protest

The Nigerian Labour Congress has threatened to embark on a nationwide protest on Wednesday over moves by the National Assembly to remove the national minimum wage from the exclusive to the concurrent legislative list.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NLC said the protest will hold in the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly.

It added that the protest will start from the Unity Fountain Abuja at 7:30 am to the National Assembly complex.

The House of Representatives two weeks ago debated a bill to remove the powers to negotiate wage matters from the exclusive to the concurrent list, citing the inability of state governors to pay the N30,000 minimum wage for the move.

According to a communique jointly signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and the acting General Secretary of the NLC, Ismail Bello, the bill is an attempt to undermine Nigeria’s working class.

