FG shielding Amaechi from prosecution, he stole $308m. – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said the Federal Government led by the All Progressives Congress is shielding his predecessor, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from being prosecuted for corruption.

Wike said the Federal Government’s action is appalling despite the Minister’s “inability to account for $308 million from the sales of the state-owned power plant and other critical assets when he was the Governor of Rivers State.”

The Governor said the protection Amaechi is getting is the reason why “he has consistently made efforts to undermine the state government by influencing who is to be posted as Commissioner of Police and General Officer Commanding of the Nigerian Army to Rivers State.”

Wike said, “People gave you an opportunity. You (Amaechi) sold our property for $308 Million and kept $208,000 for us.”

He said despite Amaechi’s opposition to his political ambitions, he has been able to get elected twice as governor.

“They said we will not be Governor, we taught them a lesson in politics. In 2015, they said over their dead body will we be Governor, I’m looking for the dead body. 2019 they said we will not be Governor, that they are in power. I said you are not in power, God is in power. We defeated them. They are small kids in politics,” he said.

The Governor added, “But let me warn the man who thinks he has President, he has soldiers, he has police. You should have learnt your lesson by now, that when God has left you there is nothing you can do again.”