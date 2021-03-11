Lagos has highest vaccine allocation with 507,000 doses, FCT 219,800,..see others

States on Tuesday started receiving their consignments of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with Lagos collecting 507,000 doses, Nasarawa, 61,000; Ekiti, 52,960 and Ondo, 75,570.

Between 150,000 and 160,000 doses would be given to Katsina State.

Recall that the Federal Government on Tuesday last week received 3.94 million doses of the vaccine from COVAX facility, an initiative co-led by the Vaccine Alliance, GAVI and the World Health Organisation.

On Monday, 50,000 doses of the vaccine were given to Ogun State by the Federal Government.

More states got their allocations on Tuesday. The Nasarawa State Government said it had received 61,000 doses of the vaccine.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, disclosed this to journalists as the state Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Ibrahim Adamu, said the state had started vaccinating frontline medical workers.

Also, the Benue State Government disclosed that it had 50,000 doses.

Ekiti received 52,960 doses. While Ondo state received 57, 570 doses of the vaccine.