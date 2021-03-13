Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Four dead in military plane crash

Four people died and two more were injured on Saturday after a military plane crashed while trying to land in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty, authorities said.

“According to preliminary data, four people died, and two injured were sent to the nearest hospital,” the emergencies ministry said in a statement.

The plane was traveling to Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan, the ministry in the Central Asian country said.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that the plane belonged to Kazakhstan’s national security committee, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB that controls the national border service.

In December 2019, a dozen of around a hundred passengers died during a crash landing in similarly foggy conditions near the same airport.

The Bek Air carrier that operated the aircraft has not flown since and had its license revoked last year.

