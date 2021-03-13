Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

How Nwodo died in London after long battle with ailment

Younews Ng March 13, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 92 Views

Patriarch of the famous Nwodo family of Enugu State, Chief Joe Nwodo, is dead. “Nwodo died in London after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment,” according to the Abuja-based online daily, The Whistler.

“The late Nwodo was a brother of the 9th President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo,” the report said, adding:

“He was primed to contest and win the 1991 governorship election on the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention in Enugu state. Upon his disqualification, his younger brother, Okwesilieze Nwodo, was asked to run, and was subsequently elected governor of Enugu State in 1993

“Also, he was a presidential aspirant who ran neck and neck with Malam Adamu Ciroma at the NRC convention in Port Harcourt.

“His other brother is Nnia Nwodo, former minister of aviation under President Shehu Shagari, and minister of information under President Abdusalami Abubakar.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Bitcoin passes $60,000 for first time

Bitcoin briefly rose above $60,000 for the first time on Saturday, as the world’s most ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.