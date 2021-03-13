How Nwodo died in London after long battle with ailment

Patriarch of the famous Nwodo family of Enugu State, Chief Joe Nwodo, is dead. “Nwodo died in London after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment,” according to the Abuja-based online daily, The Whistler.

“The late Nwodo was a brother of the 9th President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo,” the report said, adding:

“He was primed to contest and win the 1991 governorship election on the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention in Enugu state. Upon his disqualification, his younger brother, Okwesilieze Nwodo, was asked to run, and was subsequently elected governor of Enugu State in 1993

“Also, he was a presidential aspirant who ran neck and neck with Malam Adamu Ciroma at the NRC convention in Port Harcourt.

“His other brother is Nnia Nwodo, former minister of aviation under President Shehu Shagari, and minister of information under President Abdusalami Abubakar.”