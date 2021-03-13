Wife of retired CP assassinated in Benue

Yet to be identified assailants have killed the wife of a retired Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Eunice Aghanya in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

The husband, Ibezimako Aghanya, a retired commissioner of police, was said to be in Lagos when the assailants murdered his wife.

According to eyewitnesses, Mrs. Aghanya was murdered at her residence behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass, Makurdi on Friday.

Unknown to the deceased, her assailants were said to have been on her trail until she returned home around 4pm.

An eyewitness said, “Madam had returned home around 4pm on Friday and parked her car in the compound.

“Her husband was said to have called his younger brother to go and check on his wife that Friday night saying something was wrong.

“When the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs. Aghanya’s car was seen parked but the door to the house was locked.

“The younger Aghanya had to break the door to enter the house. On getting inside, he met Mama Aghanya in the pool of her blood already dead. She was stabbed in the head at different points.

Aghanya served as Commissioner of Police in Benue State before he was transferred to Kogi where he retired some years back.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the killing.