Twenty-six-year-old Ayoola Olalekan, who was recently paraded as a suspected cyber fraudster by the Osun State Police Command has revealed how he hack accounts with SIM cards.

It takes only five minutes maximum to complete the SIM hacking process and get the money cleared off my victim’s account.

To hack, I will just dial a software code on my victim’s SIM card, the BVN and other details he used while opening the bank account will be revealed. Once I have all that, the rest is easy.

I got to know about it through friends but I am now an expert and I can hack into any (bank) account. When I expressed my desire to learn Yahoo-Yahoo (Internet fraud), I was taken to Sagamu in Ogun State. It was there that I learnt how to hack SIM cards.

was arrested for SIM card hacking. I used software to withdraw money from my victim’s bank account.

I use software to do it. I can hack into any bank account in Nigeria if I get hold of a SIM card on which a bank customer receives bank alerts.

I mastered it within the space of two months. I mastered it very fast and now I have those I train, and one of them is my younger brother, who was also arrested.

I have not made much money. I haven’t bought a car or built a house yet. I still live in a rented apartment. My life only improved a little after I began hacking. The biggest money I made at once was N500, 000.