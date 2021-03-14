COVID-19: Number of deaths, new cases drop in Nigeria

The number of deaths and new cases recorded in Nigeria on Saturday from the Coronavirus Disease dropped compared to previous days.

This was distilled from the data made available by the Nigeria centre for Disease Control on Saturday.

The data, on the NCDC’s Twitter handle, showed that the country recorded 205 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

The record for Friday showed that the country had 399 new cases and recorded eight fatalities.

For Saturday, Ondo State led the pack as it recorded 33 new cases, while Lagos State followed with 25.

The Federal Capital Territory had 22 new cases with Bauchi-21, Akwa Ibom-15, Kaduna-14, Katsina-13, Ogun-13 and Rivers-11.

Others were Edo-8, Ekiti-4, Imo-4, Kano-3, Nasarawa-2 and Niger-2.

In all at at close of the day on Saturday, the country had recorded 160,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2023.

Since then also, 144,714 victims had been successfully treated and discharged, while there had been 2,013 deaths.