Sanusi, ex- Emir of Kano’s popularity confirmed as he is appointed leader of Tijjaniya sect

Former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, is still very popular. Much of this was revealed at an event over the weekend.

He has been appointed as the leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the position was previously held by the late Emir of Kano (Sanusi’s late grandfather) and lately held by the late philanthropist Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu.

The appointment was announced at the conference of the sect in Sokoto State.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Governor Aminu Tambuwal are among the influential personalities who attended the conference.

Since the death of Sheikh Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu in 2018, the sect has not appointed any leader.

Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi I, Sanusi’s late grandfather, was a leader of The Tijjaniyah, a Sufi order.

The appointment took effect one year after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State dethroned Sanusi.

The Tijāniyyah originated in the Maghreb but now more widespread in West Africa, particularly in Senegal, The Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Ghana, Northern and South-western Nigeria and Sudan, according to Wikipedia.

The Tijāniyyah order is also present in the state of Kerala in India.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols were shunned at the event

In photos shared on Facebook by the ex-emir’s spokesperson, Saadatu Ahmad, Sanusi, who was on a rostrum, was pictured addressing a mammoth crowd with hundreds of people clustered as they stood under the open sky.