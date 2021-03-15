ASUU to FG: Varsities will be shut down again if…

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has threatened to resume its suspended strike over non-payment of salaries and alleged victimisation of members.

The chairman, University of Ibadan branch of ASUU, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, in a statement on Sunday asked Nigerians to blame the Federal Government if universities are shut down again.

Akinwole decried that despite agreeing to ASUU’s condition before the strike was suspended on December 24, 2020, many lecturers are still being owed salaries of between two and 10 months.

ASUU had called off its nine-month strike after the FG agreed to its conditions.

However, within two weeks of the conditional suspension of the nine-month strike embarked upon by ASUU, the Federal Government reportedly flouted the agreements.

It was learnt that as of December 31, 2020, the Federal Government had failed to fulfil three agreements reached with the union.

Among the agreements, FG failed to fulfil was the payment of the lecturers six months salaries, including December 2020 salaries, owed lecturers.

While over 100 lecturers were said not to receive payments for the two months at the University of Ibadan, lecturers in some universities received nothing since February 2020.

The ASUU chairman said, “While ASUU as a union, and her members as individuals in various branches have remained faithful to this agreement by returning to classes and performing their respective duties, the Federal Government, true to type, has reneged on its part.