Burna Boy makes history, clinches Grammy

Nigeria Afrobeat musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid, on Sunday won their first Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, won the best global music album category after beating four other nominees at the 63rd Grammys.

The musician won the category with his Twice As Tall album released in August 2020.

The album featured guest appearances from Naughty by Nature, the Kenyan band, Sauti Sol, Senegal’s musical titan, Youssou N’Dour, and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The Grammys described Twice As Tall as a master class in the vibe and hustle that have made Burna Boy an international musical force.

“[He] continues to torch limitations, seamlessly blending styles and genres and fearlessly fuelling the fire heating the melting pot of pop, Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae and more,” it said.

Reacting, Burna Boy in a video said, “Yes oh! Yes oh! Yes oh! Africa is in the House men! Africa, we are in the House!

“This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world!

“And this should be a lesson to every African out there: No matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it.”

Wizkid, on the other hand, won a Grammy for the Best Music Video’ for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, Beyonce’s 2019 hit song.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists – Wizkid, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN.

The award will go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video while artists, producers and video director will get a statuette each for the category.