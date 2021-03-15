Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Burna Boy wins first-ever Grammy award

Younews Ng March 15, 2021

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has won his first-ever prestigious Grammy award at the 63rd Grammy Award ceremony.

The African Giant was nominated in the category for the Best Global Music Album category for his album Twice As Tall.

The singer, who is a nominee for a second consecutive year, beat four others including the Malian band, Tinariwen to clinch the award.

During his last outing at the Grammys, Burna Boy was nominated in the same category- then known as Best World Music Album – but lost to Angelique Kidjo at the awards ceremony in 2020.

However, Kidjo dedicated her win to him, saying, “Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way that African music is the bedrock of all music.”

His album, Twice As Tall, becomes the first Nigerian album to win a Grammy.

