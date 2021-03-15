Disaster averted as plane skids off runway @ Lagos Airport

There was panic at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, when an aircraft belonging to the Kaduna-based Dornier AIEP Airline skidded off the runway on Sunday evening, March 14, 2021.

“Though information received about the incident was scanty as of the time of this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) investigators have already commenced investigation into the incident,”

Spokesperson for AIB has confirmed the incident, disclosing that accident investigators from the Bureau had visited the scene of the accident.