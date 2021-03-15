Iheanacho scores first EPL hat-trick, Awaziem sent off again

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first English Premier League hat-trick in Leicester City’s 5-0 trouncing of bottom-place Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Foxes’ win handed Sheffield their highest defeat in 20 years.

It was the first time the Nigerian striker would score two or more goals in a Premier League match since scoring a brace in Manchester City’s 4-2 loss to Southampton on May 1, 2016.

The treble means Iheanacho has now scored in three successive games for the first time in his 133 EPL appearances.

The Foxes forward coolly tucked in Jamie Vardy’s cut-back to break the deadlock shortly before the interval, his first goal at the King Power Stadium since July 2020.

The 24-year-old got his second from another Vardy pass five minutes later, before the Nigerian’s powerful strike sealed his treble.

Iheanacho, bought from Manchester City for £25m in 2017, now has seven goals in his last eight games in all competitions.

With his hat-trick, Iheanacho joins Efan Ekoku, Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Osaze Odemwingie on the elite list of Nigerians who have scored hat-tricks in the EPL.

His compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi, was also in action for the Foxes, playing the entire duration of the match. His assist for Iheanacho’s third goal is his third this campaign.

Alex Iwobi was on as Everton lost 2-1 to Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday as their Top Four hopes continue to dwindle.

Iwobi was on for 90 minutes, his 25th league appearance for the club. He has one goal and two assists.

Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ademola Lookman were in the starting line-up for Fulham, who lost 3-0 to leaders Manchester City on Saturday. All three players were on for 90 minutes, while Joshua Onomah was brought on for Mario Lemina in the 73rd minute. Josh Maja was an unused substitute.

William Troost Ekong and Watford continued their quest to return to the EPL with a 2-1 win at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Troost-Ekong was solid in defence despite playing at right-back. His compatriot, Isaac Success, came on for Ken Sema in the 77th minute.

Sheyi Ojo was also in action for Cardiff, replacing Josh Murphy in the 72nd minute.