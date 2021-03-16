Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

238 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Younews Ng March 16, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 80 Views

Nigeria on Monday recorded an increase in the number of new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This followed from data obtained from the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday.

Lagos-72
Kwara-28
Bauchi-19
Kaduna-19
Edo-17
Ogun-15
Nasarawa-13
Rivers-10
FCT-9
Ondo-8
Akwa Ibom-5
Gombe-5
Niger-5
Osun-5
Plateau-4
Oyo-3
Kano-1

160,895 confirmed
145,752 discharged
2,016 deaths

Our discharges today include 120 community recoveries in Lagos State and 34 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Goalkeeper Patricio conscious after head injury, says Wolves manager

Rui Patricio was awake and talking after being knocked out in Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.