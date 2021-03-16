238 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded an increase in the number of new cases of Coronavirus Disease.

This followed from data obtained from the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday.

Lagos-72

Kwara-28

Bauchi-19

Kaduna-19

Edo-17

Ogun-15

Nasarawa-13

Rivers-10

FCT-9

Ondo-8

Akwa Ibom-5

Gombe-5

Niger-5

Osun-5

Plateau-4

Oyo-3

Kano-1

160,895 confirmed

145,752 discharged

2,016 deaths

Our discharges today include 120 community recoveries in Lagos State and 34 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines.