43-Yr-Old Housewife pours Hot Water on husband !

By Felix Mordi

It is often advised that one should not start a battle he is not sure of winning. Imagine a housewife, whose inaction of bathing her husband for being a drunkard has exposed her more grievous sin of murder that had been concealed for about eight months.

The woman, 43-year-old Bisola Awodele, a mother of five, was picked by police detectives from Sango-Otta Area Command in Ogun State, following a complaint by her husband, Peter Phillips, who was bathed with hot water by the callous housewife, thereby inflicting him with a first degree burn.

On receipt of the complaint lodged by Peter, the Area Commander, ACP Muhideen Obe, quickly directed his JWC Section to effect the arrest of the murderous woman, a directive that not took long saw the woman in police custody.

In her defense, the suspect, according to a press statement made available to Crime Puzzle by the Ogun State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi: “On interrogation, the suspect explained that her husband was fond of coming home drunk. Besides, he was not contributing to the upkeep of the family, adding that, on that fateful day, March 8, 2021, he came back home heavily drunk, as usual, and while expressing her displeasure to his irresponsible act of drunkenness, the husband resorted to abusing her and even extended it to her parents, which threw her into fury, resulting in her action of bathing him with hot water”

However, in the course of police investigation, a very shocking revelation was made of the suspect. She was said to had been delivered of a baby some eight months ago, and out of frustration, she killed the baby and secretly buried the corpse.

Crime Puzzle gathered that, she has taken the Investigating Police Officers (IPOs) to the spot she buried the baby, and the carcass exhumed.

According to the statement: “Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect gave birth to a baby about eight months ago, but she killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration. The investigating team have since followed her to the secret grave of the killed baby, where the carcass was exhumed”, adding that the husband has been taken to the General Hospital, Otta, where he is currently recuperating.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation and prosecution.