CONTAINER FALLS ON VEHICLES IN LAGOS

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency-LASEMA, received distress calls at the wee hours of today, Monday 15th March, 2021 via its toll-free line 112/767 regarding a truck accident at Barracks Bus-Stop inward Trade Fair which happened to be exactly a year the Agency responded to a pipeline explosion at Abule-Ado/Soba.

Consequent upon the arrival of the Dolphin Squad at Igando at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a truck with an unknown registration number conveying a 40Feet container fell on three stationary vehicles and one tricycle with registration numbers, Toyota Yaris, black colour LSR 247 GP, grey colour Honda CRV LND 80 BS, ash SUZUKI Mini Bus KSF 904 XY and TVS green Tricycle AGL 831 QL

Further investigation gathered at the scene of the incident revealed that the accident was caused due to reckless driving of the driver, hence the container lost balance and fell on the vehicles obstructing 80percent of the road.

No loss of life nor injuries recorded at the scene of the incident.

The Agency’s Team, the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, Ojo Cantonment 81 Division are responders present at the incident scene.

Recovery operation ongoing with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment, Goliath II, and the Light Tow-trucks.

Operation ongoing.

