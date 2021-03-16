Kidnapper who’s hibernating in hideout @ Imala arrested!

Ogun State Police Command have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin who escaped from Oyo State after killing one of their victims.

He was reportedly arrested while recruiting some Fulani men to form another gang in the state.

The suspect, Usman Hassan, whose accomplices had earlier been arrested in Oyo State after they kidnapped a farm owner at Solalu village, and subsequently killed him after collecting ransom, ran to Ogun State to hibernate.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Monday in a statement.

Oyeyemi explained, “On getting to Ogun State, he started recruiting other Fulani men to form another kidnap gang in Ogun State. He ran out of luck when detectives of Ogun State Police Command got information about his activity from those Fulani he had tried to recruit into his kidnap team.

“His hideout in Imala area was stormed by the detectives and he was promptly arrested. On interrogation, he confessed that he conspired with his biological brother; one Tahiru Usman, and others to kidnap their victim in Akinyele area of Ibadan and that they decided to kill the man after collecting ransom because the man could identify them.”