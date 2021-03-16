Wife macheted husband to death on arrival from overnight sex with rival

An enraged housewife, Mrs Okiemute Dafe, was on Monday arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly hacking her husband to death with a machete following a domestic misunderstanding.

The woman reportedly hacked her husband, simply identified as Dafe, to death on Kulup Street, off Ekrejegbo in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Trouble started when the deceased, who slept outside the matrimonial home the previous night, returned home on Monday to be confronted by his angry wife.

The disagreement between the couple then degenerated into a physical confrontation and the suspect attacked the deceased.

Sources said the deceased and his wife had a heated argument and the suspect reportedly attacked him with a cutlass on the head.

The woman was said to have earlier stabbed the victim before using cutlass on him.

Consequently, Dafe, also known as Best Cartel, sustained severe cuts before he was rushed to the Ughelli Central Hospital by neighbours.

However, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.

It was gathered that the woman, on seeing the gravity of her action, attempted to run away from the scene, but she was apprehended by youths and neighbours.

The angry mob attempted to set Okiemute ablaze after the husband was pronounced dead.

The woman was, however, rescued by policemen from the Ughelli Police Area Command.

Unsatisfied, the mob followed the police team to the station and attempted breaking into the station, but they were dispersed by operatives, who resorted to firing gunshots in the air.

Okiemute had been arrested and was currently in custody undergoing interrogation.