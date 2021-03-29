Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Giant vessel blocking Suez Canal freed after being stuck for 6 days

Ever Given, the gigantic vessel that has made global headlines in the past few days, has been freed from Suez Canal after being stuck for six days, according to abreaking news flashed by Anadolu, the Turkish news agency.

“It is however unclear when the canal will open to traffic,” the report said shortly before 05 hours GMT on Monday, March 29, 2021.

