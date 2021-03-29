Giant vessel blocking Suez Canal freed after being stuck for 6 days
March 29, 2021
Ever Given, the gigantic vessel that has made global headlines in the past few days, has been freed from Suez Canal after being stuck for six days, according to abreaking news flashed by Anadolu, the Turkish news agency.
“It is however unclear when the canal will open to traffic,” the report said shortly before 05 hours GMT on Monday, March 29, 2021.
