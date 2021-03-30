2 Persons, 218 Goats Die In Accident..Govt ensures burial to avoid selling

Two people and 218 goats have died in a ghastly road accident along Kaduna -Zaria Highway on Monday.

The incident, which happened around 6am at Dogarawa in Zaria, involved a trailer conveying the animals and a truck loaded with detergent.

Confirming the incident , the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander Hafiz Mohammed said his men and the personnel of the fire service that rushed to the scene rescued one person alive while the two others trapped died in the inferno.

“Two people, 218 goats died in the accident while 63 animals survived. Our men and Fire Service personnel have been at the scene since morning trying to rescue them and put off the fire,” he said.

He said the local government officials had been contacted to ensure that the dead animals were buried properly to avoid being sold in the market.